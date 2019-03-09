Dwayne Allen to sign with Dolphins

Getty Images

Free agent tight end Dwayne Allen is taking his talents to South Beach.

Allen told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he is signing with the Dolphins. PFT has confirmed that it’s a two-year, $7 million deal.

After the Patriots released him, Allen had a busy week, spending time with the Browns, Bills and Lions before heading to Miami. His last visit ended up being the best fit.

The 29-year-old Allen has spent the last two years with the Patriots, where he was primarily a blocking tight end. Prior to that he spent five seasons in Indianapolis.