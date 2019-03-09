Friday’s #PFTPM talks all the big issues answers your questions

PFTPM

The work week ended with a one-hour-plus episode of #PFTPM. Yes, it was the only episode of the week; I apologize for that.

This week, I’ll make up for it with a new podcast on Monday and, on Tuesday, a return of Chris Simms to #PFTPM, in what we plan will be a once-per-week visit.

We’ll play the rest of the week by ear, given that the new league year begins on Wednesday afternoon. But whether it’s stories posted here or via PFT Live or via PFTOT or Chris Simms Unbuttoned, we’ll have you covered for all your NFL wants and needs.