Jets to re-sign Jonotthon Harrison

Two days before the opening of the window for negotiating with other teams, Jets offensive lineman Jonothhan Harrison has decided to stay right where he is.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets are finalizing a deal to keep Harrison.

Undrafted in 2014 by the Colts, Harrison spent three years in Indianapolis before signing with the Jets in 2017. He has appeared in 24 games with nine starts over the last two seasons.

As noted by Mehta, Harrison started at center for the final seven games of the 2018 regular season. He also started at left guard.