Mike Glennon move a reminder of Cardinals’ ugly 2018 offseason

Why were the Cardinals the worst team in the NFL last year? The biggest reason is that they swung and missed on big moves at the quarterback position.

The Cardinals released one of their quarterbacks, Mike Glennon, yesterday. And that puts into focus just how badly the Cardinals did at assessing quarterbacks last year.

Arizona signed Glennon to a two-year contract last year, and now he’s gone after one year in which he didn’t start a single game. Arizona also signed Sam Bradford to an even bigger contract, and he was cut during the season after a disastrous performance early in the year. Between the two of them, Glennon and Bradford made about $20 million from the Cardinals.

And then the Cardinals traded their first-round pick, third-round pick and fifth-round pick to move up in the draft and select Josh Rosen. That worked out so well that the Cardinals are now widely expected to move on from Rosen after one year and select Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

Whether Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim sticks with Rosen or drafts Murray this offseason, he better get it right. Another bad move at the quarterback position this offseason, and he probably won’t be the one making the decisions in Arizona next offseason.