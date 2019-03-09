Sean Lee restructures contract, stays with Cowboys

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will be back in Dallas for another year.

Lee, who was on the verge of being released in a salary cap move, has instead agreed to a restructured contract. According to multiple reports, he agreed to cut his $7 million base salary in half to $3.5 million, with the opportunity to earn the other $3.5 million if he meets certain incentives.

Last season Lee appeared in only seven games and played less than half of the defensive snaps in the games he did play. At age 32, he’s been passed by Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith on the depth chart, and there’s no way he’d ever move ahead of them if they stay healthy.

But the Cowboys like the veteran Lee and still think he can provide something. At a reduced cost, they’ll take what he’s still capable of giving them.