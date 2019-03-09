TB12 embarks on its expansion plan

Getty Images

One of these days, Tom Brady won’t be playing football. But he will be continuing to push pliability and the various other tenets of the TB12 regime.

And he could be doing it nationwide.

According to Jeremy C. Fox of the Boston Globe, the TB12 Sports Performance & Recovery Center will open a facility on Boylston Street in Boston on August 1, just two days before Brady blows out 42 candles on a cake he won’t eat (unless it’s made of seaweed or something). The plan consists of opening several more locations throughout the country.

“It’s my objective to see us launch this Boston flagship location this year, and then begin the process over the next few years of probably getting 10 to 12 more locations open, in a pretty broad geography,” TB12 chief executive John Burns told Fox. The company will consider opening facilities in New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Expansion to London and Tokyo also is possible.

Burns is confident that a demand will exist for the Brady performance regime beyond the place where Patriots fans live at the highest possible concentration.

“New York’s probably still the one place where it might be a little bit tricky, but we’ll figure that out,” Burns told Fox with a laugh.

Brady likely will be the one laughing last, if the endeavor works out like pretty much anything and everything else in his life.