Texas fires Vince Young

Vince Young is a Texas Longhorns legend, but that isn’t enough to stay employed with the school.

The university fired Young from his job as a development officer “for not demonstrating significant and sustained improvement in the performance of [his] job responsibilities and failing to maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the university,” according to a letter obtained by the Associated Press.

According to the report, Young was often absent from work and had been given warnings for more than a year. Young was arrested for drunk driving last month.

After leading Texas to the national championship, Young was the third overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft. Although he was named the league’s offensive rookie of the year in his first season, he never developed into the kind of quarterback he was projected to be, and he has had multiple legal and personal problems in retirement.