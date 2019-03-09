Week Five of AAF season starts with a bang

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football reaches the midpoint of its opening season this weekend, and Week Five of the AAF campaign begins with a bang.

The 4-0 Orlando Apollos visit the 3-1 Birmingham Iron at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. And the game has been flexed from an online-only broadcast to TNT.

On Saturday night, the 1-3 Salt Lake Stallions visit the 2-2 San Diego Fleet, in a game to be televised by NFL Network.

The AAF has found decent traction in its inaugural campaign, with ratings that have been solid and buzz that has been sustained. Whether that continues through the rest of the season and into 2020 remains to be seen; for now, though, there’s reason to think that there may be a place in the American sports landscape for the Alliance of American Football.