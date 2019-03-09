Which player should demand a trade next?

Getty Images

With Steelers receiver Antonio Brown closing in on his much-desired trade to a new team, Friday’s PFT Live spun things forward, as it relates to other players wanting trades.

Specifically, we did a draft of which other players should want trades.

Big Cat and yours truly drafted the guys we’d most like to see demand trades. Not that any of them will or should or could. They’re just the guys we’d like to see give it a try.

The results can been seen and heard in the attached video. Watch it and then share some of your own thoughts in the comments.

