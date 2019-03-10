Antonio Brown trade sparks a significant drop in Raiders Super Bowl prop bet

Getty Images

One of the sports books in the Raiders’ eventual new home has quickly reacted to the news that the team will be acquiring Antonio Brown.

Via Bleacher Report, the folks at Caesars Palace have reduced the Raiders’ odds of winning the Super Bowl from 75-1 to 50-1.

While still a long shot proposition, it’s amazing to think that one player could cause the odds to drop by a full third.

It will be interesting to see what the Brown trade does to Pittsburgh’s odds to win the Super Bowl. They’ll be without Brown and Le'Veon Bell in 2019.

Then again, the Steelers have a habit of overachieving when expectations are low, and the events that have transpired since the end of the 2018 regular season definitely reduced expectations for 2019.