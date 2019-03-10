Getty Images

It’s finally happening.

Receiver Antonio Brown will be traded to the Raiders when the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Steelers and the Raiders struck a deal that will send the disgruntled wideout to Oakland.

Terms of the trade aren’t yet known. It’s currently believed that the Steelers did not get a first-round pick; however, whether they did remains to be seen.

The trade, when official, will end a saga that has created a major distraction for the Steelers since the Wednesday before the regular-season finale, when Brown left practice and didn’t return until the Sunday game against the Bengals. Coach Mike Tomlin declined to let Brown play, and the wheels quickly were put in motion to place Brown on a new team.