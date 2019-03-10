Broncos tender Shelby Harris at second-round level

Getty Images

The Broncos have tendered defensive lineman Shelby Harris as a restricted free agent.

It’s a second-round tender, which comes with a salary of $3.095 million and leaves Harris free to solicit other offers that the Broncos would have the right to match. Harris does not sound like he’s planning to move on this offseason, however.

“I’m happy. It solidifies I’ll be a Bronco for at least another year,’’ Harris said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Obviously, you’d like to have long-term security and there’s mutual interest on both sides to do that. But for now, a guy who was out of football for a year, I’ll take what I can get. It’s a little financial boost for my family.”

Harris was a 2017 seventh-round pick by the Raiders and played eight games for the team over two seasons. He was out of football for most of the 2016 season, but has found a role in Denver over the last two years. He has played in all 32 games and is coming off a year with 5.5 sacks and his first career interception.

That interception came at the end of a win over the Steelers and became fodder for the Antonio Brown–Ben Roethlisberger feud in Pittsburgh. The tender offer makes it likely that Harris will see Brown twice in 2019 as the wideout is expected to join the Raiders when trades can become official on Wednesday.