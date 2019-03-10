Browns release Darren Fells after failed effort to trade him

Getty Images

The Browns have tried to find a trade partner for tight end Darren Fells. They were unable to do so, and now they’ve released him.

Per a league source, the Browns have severed ties with Fells. He instantly becomes a free agent, with a head start on a market that doesn’t officially open until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET — and that doesn’t have an overabundance of tight ends.

Fells was due to make $2.65 million in 2019. The Browns will carry $1.4 million in dead money under his name this year.

After three years with the Cardinals and one with the Lions, Fells joined the Browns in 2018. He appeared in all 16 games, starting 11 of them, primarily as a blocking tight end.