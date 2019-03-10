Chiefs announce Justin Houston’s release

Getty Images

The Chiefs were trying to find a trading partner for a deal involving linebacker Justin Houston and word has been for some time that they would release him if one didn’t materialize.

No team stepped up to take Houston off Kansas City’s hands and the team announced his release on Sunday afternoon. Houston spent the last eight seasons with the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid issued a statement as part of the team’s announcement.

“I’ve been fortunate to get to know Justin over the last six seasons, and not only is he a talented football player, but he’s a tremendous person,” Reid said. “He really helped set the tone, and I appreciate the work he put in with us. I wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Houston was set to earn a $15.2 million salary in 2019 while counting $21.1 million under the cap. The Chiefs also have Dee Ford on their cap under the terms of the franchise tag and that was a lot of money to devote to one spot. They have reportedly heard interest in trades for Ford, so they could be making more moves on the edge of the defense.

Houston will be able to negotiate with teams and sign a new deal right away and enters our list of the top 100 free agents at No. 53.