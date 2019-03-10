Chiefs’ Jeff Allen praises Antonio Brown for disrupting the system

Getty Images

In a league where stars rarely win contract disputes and rarely choose their teams, Antonio Brown did both. Other players are noticing.

Shortly after Brown got his wish of a trade out of Pittsburgh and a new contract, Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen said in a series of tweets that Brown helped show that players can occasionally win a game that is usually won by the owners.

“AB just disrupted a system that’s designed for us to contractually lose in. If you hate it then hate what the other side does everyday,” Allen wrote.

Allen believes that Brown was wise to make waves publicly and force the Steelers’ hand.

“He had to publicly do this to even have a chance of being moved. If he would have quietly tried this which a lot guys do he’d still be in Pittsburgh. Owners can move in silence because they have the power,” Allen wrote.

In Allen’s view, if owners don’t want players to try to force their way out of situations like Brown just did, then owners should guarantee all contracts.

“It’s football you get hurt. It’s a 100% injury rate. I’m fair and honest, you can care about winning along with your check. Guys wouldn’t care about money if contracts were fully guaranteed. AB was already paid he just wasn’t happy in Pittsburgh it’s simple,” Allen wrote. “What does a contract mean when you can get cut after getting hurt while laying your body on the line for your team or cut just because they feel like you aren’t worth what the contract says.”

Allen said he personally wouldn’t do the same thing Brown did, but he knows he doesn’t have the leverage that a four-time first-team All-Pro like Brown has.

“I can’t do what he did, you have to be honest with yourself,” Allen wrote.

At a time when Brown has lost a lot of fans in Pittsburgh, he has surely gained a lot of fans among his fellow players, who are glad to see a player come out ahead in a dispute with his team.