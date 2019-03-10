Derek Carr to Antonio Brown: Let’s get to work

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said last week that the team would welcome wide receiver Antonio Brown with open arms if Brown wound up being traded to Oakland.

That’s exactly what happened on Saturday night. Brown is headed for the Raiders in a deal that will send a couple of draft picks back to the Steelers. The deal won’t be official until March 13, but that didn’t stop Brown from commemorating the news by tweeting a video of him and Carr from the Pro Bowl captioned with “love at first sight.”

It’s a cheerier sentiment than what we heard from Brown about Ben Roethlisberger in recent weeks and Carr proved to be good to his word by telling Brown “let’s get to work” in response.

With the Raiders short on other options in the passing game heading into a crucial year for Carr’s future with the Raiders, it’s not hard to understand why Carr would be excited about getting things rolling with Brown as soon as possible.