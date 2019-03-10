Emmanuel Sanders declares himself way ahead of schedule in rehab

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered a torn Achilles tendon in December, and that’s the kind of injury that can derail a player for a long time. But Sanders says he’s doing great.

Sanders wrote on Twitter this morning that he’s healing faster than the medical staff expected him to.

“Stronger more confident everyday,” Sanders wrote. “Wayyy ahead of schedule according to the trainers.”

From all indications, the Broncos are confident enough in Sanders that they’re not hesitating to pay him the $1.5 million roster bonus he’s due on March 12. Sanders turns 32 in a week and may be on the down side of his career, but he’s planning to catch plenty of passes from Joe Flacco this year.