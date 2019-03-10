How will Jon Gruden handle Antonio Brown?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
The Steelers bear plenty of blame for systematically allowing a sixth-round draft pick from Central Michigan to become bigger than the team, carving out his own set of rules while the coaching staff let him do it. But Antonio Brown isn’t the first NFL player to take liberties with the rules, and he’ll hardly be the last.

Brown’s new coach has been down this road before, with a receiver who arrived in Tampa Bay in exchange for a pair of first-round picks — two years before Jon Gruden was traded to Tampa for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and $8 million.

In 2003, Gruden’s second season in Tampa and Keyshawn Johnson’s fourth, it all fell apart. It got so bad that, ultimately, the Bucs paid Johnson to stay home for the final six weeks of the season.

Gruden banished Johnson because Johnson had violated team policy “countless times,” and because Johnson’s antics were affecting the team.

This is a move that we had to make today,” Gruden said at the time. “I think it benefits our football team, the future of our team, and hopefully it benefits Keyshawn also.”

The difference this time around is that Gruden will be trading for Brown instead of inheriting him. Still, Brown has vowed to play by his own rules, and the fact that he managed to talk and tweet his way out of Pittsburgh with an eight-figure raise, $30 million in fully guaranteed money, and no new years on his contract proves that Brown’s rules work. He’ll arrive in Oakland as a conquering hero, and Gruden will now have to worry about whether the Raiders eventually will become Brown’s next conquest.

Gruden has praised Brown’s work ethic, but with that work ethic comes periodic lapses in attendance and/or punctuality. Typically, Brown flashes that electric smile and all is well. Whether that ear-to-ear smile will work on a guy better known for his scowl remains to be seen.

Regardless, Brown has become one of the most powerful players in the league, literally overnight. He’ll be bringing that power to the Black Hole in Oakland, and Gruden will be at the mercy of whether Brown ever chooses to use that power against his new coach, his new quarterback, or anyone else who gets in Brown’s way.

28 responses to “How will Jon Gruden handle Antonio Brown?

  3. He won’t, not well, once the honeymoon is over. Clash of Egos. Keep winning and it will keep masking it – like it did for the Steelers – but a run of losses and Gruden publicly throwing guys under the bus after a loss “we need Brown to get open more…” and it’ll end up like the Steelers.

  4. Maybe we should stop pretending that everyone plays by the same rules. They have me on tape (video no less ) getting the manager’s special.Bet you
    I beat the case.

    Regards,

    Robert in New England

  5. On the plus side for Raider fans, one would think that Brown would be on his best behavior in his first year with the team. It would be the final and ultimate slap in the Steeler’s face for him to be a model citizen in Oakland.

    So for the first year, at least I expect the Raiders to be a big winner in this deal. They’ll get their 1000 yd season from AB, but it isn’t going to be enough to get him back to the playoffs.

  6. Mr. Big Chest has already said that everyone has to play by his rules. Wait until he realizes that he went from a future Hall of Famer to a bust as far as the QB throwing to him.

  9. The Steelers bear plenty of blame for systematically allowing a sixth-round draft pick from Central Michigan to become bigger than the team, carving out his own set of rules while the coaching staff let him do it.

    So if he was a first round pick from Ohio State, would it have been okay?

  12. Gruden know Brown seriously do you think he would trade for him if he didn’t know him.

  15. I know a lot in Raiderland think it’s great AB’s coming to town, but does anyone really think he’s going to change? Just because the Raiders were willing to part with 30 million guaranteed, and only picks 3 and 5, doesn’t mean it’s a great deal. Apparently, no other team was willing to risk the guaranteed contract. What’s to stop him from doing the exact same thing to the Raiders? Only time will tell if the risk will be rewarded.

  16. A veteran Pittsburgh squad with SB experience could not help Brown be a good teammate.
    Oakland is a team of rookies and unproven players. The sad part is how many young lives Brown will destroy.

  17. I think that Gruden and Antonio Brown will get along provided that Brown is willing to publicly praise the “coaching genius” and say what a privilege it is to play for him. His play on the field is secondary to this.

    This is the main criterion for maintaining a roster spot as a “Gruden Griender”.

  19. AB has won. Anything else you hear is just trying to save face. Expect this to be the new normal in the NFL going forward.

  20. AB will eventually get frustrated with losing, but that’s the choice for most players like him: top dollar on crud team or medium dollar on good team. Few players get both.

  21. Cooper > brown. Not just talent either, Coop was a pro bowler this year by the way, but talking Whole package, age, ego, personality, Team Player, locker room teammate etc. Coop over brown. P E R I O D !

  22. Trippin’ Tomlin allowed AB to do whatever the heck he wanted. Now the Raiders just handed this quitter $30M guaranteed. AB will do whatever he wants, so enjoy the nightmare!

  24. Hopefully the Raiders got some items in the contract, related to this. And there was a clear discussion on expectations of behavior. Gotta believe mayock is smart enough to make sure it’s cut bait easy if he acts a fool.

  26. Knock Tomlin if you want but he managed this egomaniac for 9 years while keeping him happy and productive for 8.5 of them. AB is now emboldened now, thinking he beat the system and is untouchable. Just wait until he’s not getting his stats in that middling offense, with an average QB and poor offensive line. Gruden is not going to be able to keep Brown happy and if Brown isn’t happy, there’s no lengths he won’t go to now to make sure everyone knows it. This is going to be a circus that the NFL hasn’t seen.

