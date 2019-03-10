Jets set to acquire Kelechi Osemele in trade with Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT
The Antonio Brown trade isn’t the only deal involving the Raiders set to become official on Wednesday afternoon.

ESPN reports that the Raiders have agreed to trade guard Kelechi Osemele to the Jets. No word on the compensation going back to the Raiders was immediately available. They are set to give up third- and fifth-round picks in the deal for Brown.

Offensive line help was one area the Jets were expected to address this offseason and Osemele gives them an experienced piece on the interior. Last year’s left guard James Carpenter is set to be a free agent and Osemele will likely slot into his spot this year. The team re-signed center Jonotthan Harrison this weekend, but have three other veterans set for free agency so more moves are likely coming.

Osemele is headed into the fourth year of the five-year deal he signed in Oakland in 2016. He’s set to make $9.7 million with a $500,000 workout bonus that adds up to a $10.2 million cap hit. No dead money will remain on the Raiders’ cap once the deal becomes official.

UPDATE 4:45 p.m. ET: Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group reports the Jets will send a fifth-round pick to Oakland and that the Raiders will send a sixth-rounder to the Jets. The pick is reportedly the one they acquired from the Bears in the Khalil Mack trade last year.

17 responses to “Jets set to acquire Kelechi Osemele in trade with Raiders

  3. Osemele was one of the few good players left from a once-promising Raiders roster after Gruden’s 2018 demolition job. And with this deal by the “coaching legend”, the number of good starters on the Raiders roster can be counted on one hand.

  6. tylawspick6 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    if you are rebuilding, why are you losing a pick and overpaying for a veteran guard?

    lmao @ the jets

    over and over and over

    —————–

    Maybe we should wait and see what the compensation is first before judging if the trade was a failure or not.

  10. I thought all the experts said Gruden had lost it, and didn’t know what he was doing, that he was insane, the game had passed him by, and he was going to embarrass himself.

    But he now has one of the best receivers in football (even though that could blow up in his face), a good-to-very-good quarterback, and three first-round picks to improve the defense. Heck, they might have an outside shot to sign LeVeon Bell.

  12. After the Jets sign him make another trade and get GABE JACKSON. It sure looks like they are going to trade that whole team.

  13. Not a bad deal as he was going to be cut. Had a great first year with Oakland but was poor last year and not worth 10 mill.

    Jackson can now move back to his preferred LG position

  15. “Great move for the Jets. Puzzling move for the Raiders.”

    While he hasn’t been horrible, he hasn’t been worth how contract the last two years. There last couple of years he’s been trending the wrong way.

  16. Outstanding that we are getting a return on Osemele. I’m really liking what we are doing thus far. Nice work from Mayock and Gruden this offseason.

    Now let’s offer that 2nd round pick for Seattle’s Frank Clark. Sign FA LT Trent Brown. Sign S Earl Thomas. Sign LB KD Wright. Sign TE’s Tyler Eifert and Demetrius Harris and let TE Jamel Cook go via free agency. That would be a nice start.

  17. The reported compensation is: Raiders: 5th rd 2019 pick, Jets: Osemele and the Raiders 6th rd 2019 via Chicago. Raiders also clear 10 million from their books with zero dead money. Perhaps the Raiders have their eyes set on on another soon to be former Pittsburgh Steeler? Apparently the Raiders were on thinking of cutting him, as they believe his recent play (ranked as the 61st best guard this past season per PFF for those of you who love PFF) along with his attitude warranted getting him off the roster.

