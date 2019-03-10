Jets set to acquire Kelechi Osemele in trade with Raiders

Getty Images

The Antonio Brown trade isn’t the only deal involving the Raiders set to become official on Wednesday afternoon.

ESPN reports that the Raiders have agreed to trade guard Kelechi Osemele to the Jets. No word on the compensation going back to the Raiders was immediately available. They are set to give up third- and fifth-round picks in the deal for Brown.

Offensive line help was one area the Jets were expected to address this offseason and Osemele gives them an experienced piece on the interior. Last year’s left guard James Carpenter is set to be a free agent and Osemele will likely slot into his spot this year. The team re-signed center Jonotthan Harrison this weekend, but have three other veterans set for free agency so more moves are likely coming.

Osemele is headed into the fourth year of the five-year deal he signed in Oakland in 2016. He’s set to make $9.7 million with a $500,000 workout bonus that adds up to a $10.2 million cap hit. No dead money will remain on the Raiders’ cap once the deal becomes official.

UPDATE 4:45 p.m. ET: Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group reports the Jets will send a fifth-round pick to Oakland and that the Raiders will send a sixth-rounder to the Jets. The pick is reportedly the one they acquired from the Bears in the Khalil Mack trade last year.