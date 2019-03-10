JuJu Smith-Schuster: I’m ready

Getty Images

Assuming no one has a change of heart between now and Wednesday afternoon, the Steelers will be trading Antonio Brown to the Raiders to kick off the start of the new league year.

The move will obviously have major ramifications for the Raiders offense and it will lead to at least one big change for the Steelers offense as well. JuJu Smith-Schuster will go from partnering with Brown at wide receiver to being the clear No. 1 wideout in Pittsburgh for the first time.

Smith-Schuster addressed that in a tweet on Sunday. In what seems unlikely to be a coincidence, it features a picture of him catching a touchdown for the Steelers against the Raiders in a 2018 game

“I’m Ready…” Smith-Schuster wrote.

Smith-Schuster’s 111 catches, 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season present strong evidence for that case and he’ll have at least 16 chances to further prove his point next season.