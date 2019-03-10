Kwon Alexander, Adam Humphries testing free agency

Getty Images

Linebacker Kwon Alexander recently said he hopes to stay in Tampa. It now seems less likely given contract talks between the Bucs and Alexander have stalled, PewterReport.com reports.

The same goes for receiver Adam Humphries.

The Bucs expect to get a chance to match any offer, according to PewterReport.com, but both players may get deals out of Tampa Bay’s price range.

Considering Alexander is coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament that kept him out of the final 10 games of last season, the Bucs might have a better chance to re-sign him than Humphries.

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht has called Alexander “the heartbeat of the defense.”

Alexander is only 24 and made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2017.

Alexander, 29th on PFT‘s top-100 free agents list, has six interceptions, six forced fumbles and seven sacks in 46 career games.