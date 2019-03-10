Kyle Rudolph’s agent says he’ll remain with the Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings don’t have much salary cap space, and there’s been some talk that tight end Kyle Rudolph is a player whose salary they may no longer want to keep. But his agent says that is not the case.

“Despite rumors, the Vikings are not in negotiations with Kyle Rudolph, have not asked him to take a pay reduction and have told us explicitly that Rudy will not only be on the team this year, but hopefully for years to come,” agent Brian Murphy told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rudolph is in the final year of his contract, with a cap number of $7.625 million. That’s a price tag that some see as too steep.

But the 29-year-old Rudolph is a team captain who started all 16 games last year and caught 64 passes for 634 yards, and the Vikings apparently think he’s worth the money.