Lions cut starting cornerback Nevin Lawson

Getty Images

Nevin Lawson has started 45 games at cornerback over the last three years for the Lions, but now he’s out.

The Lions are cutting Lawson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although he was a starter, the decision to cut him is not a big surprise, as it will save the Lions almost $5 million in cap space. Cornerback is a position where the Lions would like to find an upgrade across the field from Darius Slay.

Lawson has played his entire NFL career in Detroit, where he was drafted out of Utah State in the fourth round in 2014. Now he’ll hit free agency and see if he can start somewhere else.