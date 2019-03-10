No trades are official — and any can be scrapped — before March 13

Getty Images

With Steelers receiver Antonio Brown becomes the latest, and highest profile, player slated to be traded when the new league year begins, it makes sense to keep one very important point in mind: None of these deals will become official until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

This means that any of the trades can fall apart, without consequence to the team that chooses not to proceed. The Broncos, for example, could decide that they have a better option at quarterback than Joe Flacco, and they can decide not to proceed with the scheduled trade with the Ravens. Washington can decide to pursue a quarterback other than Case Keenum, telling the Broncos, “No thanks.” And the Steelers or the Raiders can decide not to go forward with the biggest trade of the year to date.

While the league office can and will do nothing if any of these trades fall apart, it will create hard feelings between the teams and, more importantly, between the people involved. It’s a small industry, and relationships drive employment. Lifetime enemies would be created if someone reneges on one of these deals, and the bigger the deal the harder the feelings, if the trade doesn’t happen.

Of course, those who own the teams may not care much about that, since they don’t have to worry about having a network of future potential employers in place. But if those who own the teams fully understand how the football world works, they’ll make sure that these unofficial deals are regarded as official, in order to best keep peace and order among the 32 independent businesses that actually aren’t.

Based on some of the things we’ve seen from some of the owners in recent years, that may not be a safe assumption.