Getty Images

Starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will be staying in Oakland.

The Raiders and Hankins agreed to a two-year deal today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 6-foot-2, 325-pound Hankins started 14 games for the Raiders last year, his first in Oakland. He signed a one-year deal last year and had been slated to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Hankins played 56 percent of the Raiders’ defensive snaps last season, the most of any defensive tackle on the roster.