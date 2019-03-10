Ravens expected to give Michael Pierce second-round tender

Getty Images

As noted on Friday, the Ravens are set to give the second-round tender to impending restricted free agent linebacker Patrick Onwuasor.

Another young member of their defense is in line for the same in the coming days. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Michael Pierce will also get a second-round tender from the team.

Pierce joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has missed just two games over the last three years. He appeared on over 37 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2018 and has largely played a run-stopping role during his time in Baltimore. He had 32 tackles last season.

Both Pierce and Onwuasor would make $3.095 million under the terms of the tender.