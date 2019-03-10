Report: Antonio Brown deal nearly fell apart on Saturday

Getty Images

No trades can become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, so Antonio Brown hasn’t been traded yet and a report on the machinations that led to an agreement sending him to the Raiders includes word that things almost fell apart on Saturday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the deal was “on the verge of crumbling” as the Raiders spoke to Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus about the new contract that Brown was looking for as part of any deal. It’s not clear what the sticking point was, but the end result was agreement on a trade and on a new deal with $30 million in guaranteed money.

Rosenhaus appeared on NFL Network Sunday and confirmed the timing of the start to talks with the Raiders. He said that Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock drove a hard bargain in the first high-profile move since leaving the world of television to take the job.

The expected deal to Oakland came after a near agreement with Buffalo was sidelined by Brown’s contract desires. Philadelphia and Washington also reportedly put in calls on Friday after the Buffalo deal was set aside, although Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that talks with Philly never got serious.