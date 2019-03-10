Report: Bills have no interest in Frank Clark

Getty Images

With Frank Clark franchised by Seattle and unwilling to sign the franchise tender, one option could be a trade. But there are conflicting reports about whether the Bills could be a trading partner.

After Jay Glazer reported that the Bills have interest, longtime Buffalo reporter Vic Carucci reported that the Bills are not interested in acquiring Clark, whether by trade or free agent signing.

Franchised players can sign an offer sheet with any other team, but there’s no way any team will sign Clark because that would require giving the Seahawks two first-round draft picks. But franchised players can also be traded for less than that, if both teams agree on the terms and the player agrees to a contract. That’s what happened last year when Jarvis Landry went from Miami to Cleveland.

If Clark doesn’t sign a long-term deal before July 15, his options would be either to play the 2019 season for a one-year salary of $17.128 million, or sit out.