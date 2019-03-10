Report: Frank Clark won’t go to training camp without a new deal

Getty Images

It’s quite a while before training camps open around the league, but one of the players given a franchise tag last week has reportedly started making plans for the summer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has no plans to sign the tag and does not plan to attend training camp with the team if it is not replaced by a new, multi-year contract. Rapoport indicates that Clark would return to play out the season with Seattle, but it’s a good bet that all things are up in the air until closer to decision points.

The tag comes with a one-year salary of $17.128 million.

Clark and the Seahawks have until July 15 to talk about a longer deal, assuming he remains under Seattle’s control. The Bills are reportedly one of several teams interested in trading for Clark and his plans to stay away from the Seahawks indefinitely might make that option an appealing one.