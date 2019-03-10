Report: Frank Clark won’t go to training camp without a new deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT
It’s quite a while before training camps open around the league, but one of the players given a franchise tag last week has reportedly started making plans for the summer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has no plans to sign the tag and does not plan to attend training camp with the team if it is not replaced by a new, multi-year contract. Rapoport indicates that Clark would return to play out the season with Seattle, but it’s a good bet that all things are up in the air until closer to decision points.

The tag comes with a one-year salary of $17.128 million.

Clark and the Seahawks have until July 15 to talk about a longer deal, assuming he remains under Seattle’s control. The Bills are reportedly one of several teams interested in trading for Clark and his plans to stay away from the Seahawks indefinitely might make that option an appealing one.

 

  1. I understand that these players want a long term deal for “security” but that 17 million that he’ll receive for just that one year to any of us “normal” people means never working again (unless you want to) and you and your kids and their kids are set for life…

  3. He doesn’t have to take this. He should walk away from football and get into some other profession where he’ll be more appreciated. Go back and get your degree. Show them.

  4. Guys in the aaf are laying it on the line for $75k a year and this chump won’t show up for $17 million. It’s only going to get worse…

  5. There are several reasons why a team would tag a player. Regardless of which reason, it’s a considerable amount for one season and indicates the team finds value in that player.

    Except for place kickers. Teams that tag kickers are insane.

  6. The way Seattle is going about things…..I see Wildcard Weekend as their ceiling the next 3-4 years. Currently 4 draft picks and 4 main guys needing extensions. So far they have held on to the talent and gotten nothing back once they have left. Meanwhile they have nullified the compensatory pick possibility by filling out depth with low end free agents while their big named free agents exit. Not exactly smart business.

