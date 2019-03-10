Report: Jets trying to re-sign Andre Roberts ahead of free agency

Getty Images

The Jets re-signed an impending free agent on Saturday when they agreed to a deal with offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison and they’d like to hold onto one of their best free agent signings from last year for another year as well.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that the team is trying to re-sign Andre Roberts. Roberts signed a one-year deal with the team last March.

Roberts was selected for both the All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams in recognition of his work as a kick returner last season. He averaged just over 29 yards per kickoff return and just over 14 yards per punt return while taking one of each back for a touchdown.

Roberts and all the other impending free agents can begin talking to other teams on Monday at noon, so the Jets’ exclusive window to talk contract with Roberts is closing soon.