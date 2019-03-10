Report: Lions considered the favorites to land Anthony Barr

Getty Images

The black-and-blue division could get a little more Honolulu blue this week.

With Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr due to hit the open market, the Lions are considered to be the favorite to sign him, according to Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com.

Barr, a top-10 pick in 2014, has completed his rookie deal and the fifth-year option. The Vikings have not yet re-signed him, and they opted to apply neither the franchise tag nor the transition tag to keep Barr in place. He is one of the only core Vikings players who has not received a long-term financial reward.

Per Hughes, the Jets and Vikings also have interest in signing Barr, who should find out when the legal tampering window opens whether the Minnesota offer compares favorably to offers from new teams.

Although Barr has been a solid performer for the Vikings, they took him at a time when players like Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham, Taylor Lewan, and Zack Martin were still on the board.