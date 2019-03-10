Report: Mutual interest between Amendola, Patriots

Getty Images

Danny Amendola spent five years of his 10-year career with the Patriots. The receiver had his most success, with 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns.

So it should come as no surprise that the free agent and the Patriots have mutual interest in a reunion, Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports.

During the 2018 offseason, Amendola signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Dolphins that included $8.25 million in guarantees. The Dolphins released him after one season, 59 catches for 575 yards and one touchdown.

That leaves Amendola a free agent.

After one season on the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2008 and four seasons playing for the Rams, Amendola signed with New England in 2013.