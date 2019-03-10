Report: Rams re-sign Dante Fowler Jr.

Getty Images

During the 2018 regular season, the Rams gave up a third-round pick for defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., as he closed in on the end of his rookie contract. Now, with his shot at free agency looming, the Rams have struck a deal to keep Fowler around.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams have struck a one-year deal to keep Fowler in the fold.

The third pick in the 2015 draft, Fowler tore an ACL during his first rookie minicamp practice, wiping out his rookie year. He thereafter failed to become a significant contributor in Jacksonville, starting only once during his time with the Jaguars.

He started six of eight regular-season games with the Rams, racking up two sacks. He added 1.5 sacks in three postseason games, and his hit on Saints quarterback Drew Brees forced the interception that later became the game-winning field goal in overtime.

The Rams had tried to trade for Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, but a deal wasn’t struck. Fowler became the fallback, and he’ll now be hanging around, at least for 2019.