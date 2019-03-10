Steelers get a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Antonio Brown

Getty Images

The terms are in, and the Steelers did not get a first-round pick for receiver Antonio Brown.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders will send to Pittsburgh a 2019 third-round pick and a 2019 fifth-round pick for Brown.

Last year, the Raiders sent a third-round pick to the Steelers for receiver Martavis Bryant.

The Steelers had insisted that they would not trade Brown without “significant compensation.” Whether the compensation received was significant is in the eye of the beholder. However, for a player of Brown’s caliber, a three and a five doesn’t seem all that significant.

In the end, the Raiders traded Amari Cooper, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick for Antonio Brown and a first-round pick. Looking at it that way, that looks like a great deal for Oakland.