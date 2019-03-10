Steelers may not face Antonio Brown until 2021

Getty Images

The Steelers would have preferred to trade out of the AFC. Instead, they traded him out of the AFC North — and to an AFC West team the Steelers possibly won’t face for three more seasons.

The Raiders and Steelers won’t play in the 2019 regular season, and they’ll only face each other in the 2020 regular season if they finish in the same position in their respective divisions in 2019: both first, both second, both third, or both fourth.

Otherwise, the Raiders and Steelers will play in 2021. That’s the next time the four teams of the AFC North will play the four teams of the AFC West during the regular season.

Of course, the Steelers and Raiders could get together in the playoffs in 2019 or 2020. But that hasn’t happened since 1983, when the then-L.A. Raiders beat the Steelers 38-10 in a divisional round game.

For 2019, the Raiders will play the Broncos, Chiefs, and Chargers twice each. The Raiders will also host the Bears, Lions, Bengals, Jaguars, and Titans. The Raiders will visit the Packers, Vikings, Jets, Colts, and Texans.