Vincent Testaverde among players trying out at Regional Combine

Getty Images

The NFL’s Regional Combines are tryouts for players who, in most cases, you haven’t heard of. But one player at the Regional Combine in Kansas City this weekend has a name football fans know.

Vincent Testaverde, son of the longtime quarterback Vinny Testaverde, was on the Chiefs’ practice field on Saturday hoping to convince some NFL team to give him a shot. Testaverde, who tried to play at both his father’s alma mater of Miami and at Texas Tech before settling in at Albany last year, is a quarterback who knows he’s an extreme long shot in the NFL.

“It’s really my one shot, you know?” he told the Kansas City Star. “I didn’t get a Combine invite. I’m not a big-time college name out there right now. Not one of the big-time top quarterbacks they’re talking about right now. So this was my opportunity to prove myself in front of the scouts, and I did my best.”

Testaverde’s father, the first overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft, has given him plenty of advice.

“My dad, he’s there with me every step of the way,” he said. “I learn everything from him. Anything that he’s learned, he teaches me and I’m still learning from him. Every day, me and him talk about everything football-wise and non-football-wise. But he played for a long time, so he knows what it’s like and prepared me for that.”