Will the Raiders target Le’Veon Bell next?

From time to time the Steelers play Renegade at Heinz Field, in order to fire up the fan base at the start of the fourth quarter. But the true renegade franchise always has been the Raiders, and their trade for Antonio Brown could be only the first act of pilfering Pittsburgh’s roster.

When free agency starts on Wednesday — or, more accurately, when the legal tampering window opens on Monday — the Raiders could try to sign running back Le'Veon Bell.

Rumors and speculation that the Raiders, who are slated to exit Oakland after this season and enter Las Vegas in 2020, could pursue Bell have percolated for months. Given that he’ll be hitting the open market unrestricted and unfettered, the Raiders could get him for no trade compensation.

While that would close the door on a Marshawn Lynch return, Oakland residents would surely excuse the Raiders for slamming the door a man who has become synonymous with the town that the Raiders will soon be leaving. The mantra remains “Just Win, Baby,” and the Raiders didn’t do much of that with Marshawn on the roster. With Brown and Bell, they could do plenty.

And here’s one semi-tangible clue as to where this could go. Our buddy Dov Kleiman has pointed out that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has begun following Bell on Twitter.

While it doesn’t mean much, it’s intriguing — and it could be a sign of things to come. Quickly.