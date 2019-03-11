Agent: Rob Gronkowski still hasn’t made up his mind

Getty Images

A week or two has lingered. And it will continue to.

Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, said on ESPN that his client still has not decided whether he intends to play next season.

“I talked to Rob last night, and he won’t even tell me,” Rosenhaus said. “He said he hasn’t made a decision yet.”

Rosenhaus said that Gronkowski was healthy, which isn’t something you can take for granted at this point.

Gronkowski said after the Super Bowl he’d take a week or two to make a decision, and that time frame has come and gone. On Feb. 19, Rosenhaus also said he expected a decision in the “next couple of weeks.”

Gronkowski is scheduled to make $9 million this season, and the looming start of the league year could spark some kind of urgency, but so far there has been no word from the veteran tight end, who will turn 30 in May.