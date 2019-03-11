Antonio Brown’s arrival puts plenty of pressure on Derek Carr

Getty Images

Good news, Derek Carr: Antonio Brown is now your teammate.

Bad news, Derek Carr: Antonio Brown is now . . . hell, you get the point.

Brown’s presence in Oakland can be both a blessing and a curse for Carr, who both will have Brown at his disposal in the passing game and will be expected to use him effectively. As Chris Simms explained on Monday’s PFT Live, Raiders coach Jon Gruden will find ways to make Brown the No. 1 option in the team’s passing plays. Surely, Gruden will expect Carr to deliver the ball accurately and consistently to Brown when he’s open.

If Carr can’t, he’ll hear about it from Gruden or from Brown or from both. Brown, who challenged his last quarterback and won both freedom and a lot more money, may not hesitate to gripe about Carr not getting Brown the ball, especially if/when Brown’s production drops.

Gruden definitely won’t hesitate to gripe, given that he didn’t hesitate last year to gripe about Carr’s failure to get the ball to receiver Amari Cooper.

None of this means Carr will fail to get the ball to Brown. But if Carr doesn’t, Carr will absorb plenty of scrutiny and criticism. Eventually, he could be the next guy who gets thrown overboard by Gruden, since the failure to get the most out of Brown surely won’t be Gruden’s fault.

And one key factor in how things play out in Oakland will be the schedule. If the Raiders find themselves facing a tough stretch of games early in the season, things could come apart quickly for the team, creating plenty of stress and strain and ultimately (possibly) comments from Brown about the differences between his current quarterback and the one from whom he got away.