Bears sign cornerback Buster Skrine

The Bears had the best pass defense in the NFL last year, but there will be changes in the secondary this year.

One change is the addition of cornerback Buster Skrine, who will sign a three-year, $16.5 million deal with the Bears, NFL Network reports.

Skrine’s arrival in Chicago likely means the Bears won’t bring back cornerback Bryce Callahan.

Skrine, who will turn 30 next month, started 11 games for the Jets last season. He spent four years with the Jets and before that spent four years in Cleveland.