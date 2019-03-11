Bears sign tight end Ben Braunecker

Getty Images

The Bears decided to save some money on one of their own free agents, and create some cost certainty.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have signed tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year deal.

He was set to be an RFA, and rather than tender him at just over $2 million, they did a longer deal.

The Harvard product caught three passes for 42 yards last season, but is also a key special teamer for the Bears, and contributes to a deep and versatile tight end group.