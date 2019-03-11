Bengals bringing back Bobby Hart

Getty Images

The Bengals are continuing a busy day of bringing back their own.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bengals are signing tackle Bobby Hart to a three-year, $21 million deal.

The Bengals signed Hart last February after he was cut by the Giants, and he ended up starting all 16 games for them at right tackle last season.

While their offensive line wasn’t exactly a strength last year, they obviously saw something they liked in Hart to make them invest, on a day when they also re-signed tight end C.J. Uzomah.