Bengals bringing back tight end C.J. Uzomah

The Bengals found a tight end who could stay healthy.

So they paid him.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bengals have agreed to a new three-year deal with C.J. Uzomah worth more than $18 million.

The 26-year-old Uzomah caught 43 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns last year, while Tyler Eifert and Tyler Kroft ended the year on injured reserve.

Eifert’s also a free agent, but he hasn’t proven reliable from a health standpoint, so the Bengals apparently chose to go with the known commodity.

Of course, Uzomah caught 36 passes in his first three seasons, so they’re also banking on something they haven’t seen that much of.