Bengals re-sign Brandon Wilson

Getty Images

The Bengals announced they re-signed safety Brandon Wilson to a one-year contract Monday.

Wilson joined the Bengals as a sixth-round draft pick in 2017 and has played in 24 games.

A core special teams contributor for the Bengals, Wilson ranked second in special teams tackles last season with nine and tied for fourth in 2017 with five.

He played 54 snaps on defense and 281 on special teams last season.

Wilson’s previous contract was set to expire Wednesday, and the team had issued an exclusive rights tender Friday.