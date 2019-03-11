Bills signing Kevin Johnson

Getty Images

Cornerback Kevin Johnson took several visits after being released by the Texans last week and he’s settled on a team for the 2019 season.

According to multiple reports, Johnson is signing with the Bills. He also visited with the Browns and Jets.

Moving to the Bills allows Johnson to reunite with defensive backs coach John Butler. Butler held the same job in Houston before landing on Sean McDermott’s staff in Buffalo.

Johnson missed all but one game last season because of concussions. Injuries have limited him to 19 games over the last three years overall, so the Bills will be hoping things go better on that front with a change of address.