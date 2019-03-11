Blake Bortles’ departure a mere formality

Getty Images

Last year, with plenty of free-agent options at quarterback, the Jaguars opted for the devil they know. This year, they’re seeing an exorcist.

With Nick Foles in, Blake Bortles undoubtedly will be out — unless he does something dramatic and unexpected like slash his compensation to the $6.5 million in fully-guaranteed money he’s already due to earn this year.

As it stands, Bortles has a salary of $14 million and a roster bonus of $2 million. His $15 million signing bonus from last year has $10 million that has yet to hit the cap. Cutting him with a post-June 1 designation will spread that portion of the cap hit over the next two years, $5 million each. But the $6.5 million in guaranteed salary still applies to 2019, minus whatever he makes elsewhere as an offset.

Bottom line? The Jaguars blew it last year by keeping Bortles, and their planned signing of Nick Foles represents the closest thing yet to an admission of that. How they clean this mess up remains to be seen, but it’s going to cost them a nice chunk of money, and it’s going to result in a major blow to the salary cap.