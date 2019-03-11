Bradley Roby drawing interest from several teams

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby has found a healthy free agent market.

He is generating interest from several teams, including the Texans, Browns, Steelers, 49ers and Raiders, James Palmer of NFL Media reports.

The Broncos have interest in signing him back and remain in the picture, but once a player hits free agency, the odds generally decrease.

Roby made 50 tackles, an interception and forced two fumbles in 15 starts last season.

Roby, 26, has spent all five of his NFL seasons in Denver after the Broncos made him the 31st overall pick in the 2014 draft.