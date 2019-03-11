Broncos exercise Emmanuel Sanders option

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway said at the Scouting Combine that the team planned to pick up contract options on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe and they’ve seen that plan through to its conclusion.

Wolfe’s option was exercised last week and, per multiple reports, the team has now done the same with Sanders.

As a result of the move, Sanders now has $1.5 million of this year’s salary guaranteed. He’s set to make $10.15 million overall in his sixth season in Denver.

Sanders tore his Achilles late last season and only played in 12 games as a result of the injury. He said recently that he’s well ahead of schedule in rehab and the team’s decision to pick up the option suggests they’re expecting a full recovery.