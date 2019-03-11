Browns are among many teams pursuing C.J. Mosley

Getty Images

The Browns are in the mix for Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, but they are not alone. Washington reportedly is willing to clear cap space to a make a pursuit of Mosley possible.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Jets, Lions, Colts and Eagles also have interest.

The Ravens wanted Mosley back, working to re-sign him, but chose not to use the franchise tag and now he’s free to negotiate with anyone. That will drive his price up, considering the interest.

Mosley, 26, has made the Pro Bowl four times in five seasons. He has 597 tackles, nine interceptions, 35 pass breakups and six forced fumbles in 77 games, all starts.

Mosley ranks ninth on PFT’s top-100 free agents.