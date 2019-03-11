Bucs trade DeSean Jackson to Eagles

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Eagles have agreed to a trade that will send receiver DeSean Jackson to his preferred destination, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The deal was expected after news broke Sunday night that the Bucs were shopping Jackson, who wanted to return to Philadelphia.

Jackson posted on social media earlier Monday that he will no longer be with the Bucs.

“Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn’t work out,” Jackson wrote. “Looking forward to my next destination. Stay Tuned.”

In six seasons in Philadelphia, Jackson averaged 59 catches for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns.

The move frees $10 million in cap space for the Bucs.

The Eagles likely work out a contract extension with Jackson, who enters the final year of his deal.