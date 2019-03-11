Bucs trade DeSean Jackson to Eagles

Posted by Charean Williams on March 11, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
The Buccaneers and Eagles have agreed to a trade that will send receiver DeSean Jackson to his preferred destination, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The deal was expected after news broke Sunday night that the Bucs were shopping Jackson, who wanted to return to Philadelphia.

Jackson posted on social media earlier Monday that he will no longer be with the Bucs.

“Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn’t work out,” Jackson wrote. “Looking forward to my next destination. Stay Tuned.”

In six seasons in Philadelphia, Jackson averaged 59 catches for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns.

The move frees $10 million in cap space for the Bucs.

The Eagles likely work out a contract extension with Jackson, who enters the final year of his deal.

21 responses to “Bucs trade DeSean Jackson to Eagles

  2. Good luck with that. You are going from catching balls from backup Fitzmania to wentz’s unknown backup at some point this season.

    Regards, ,

    Wentz’s injury prone body

  6. This one is a head scratcher. They were going to cut him anyway, so why trade for that contract when you knew he wanted only to come back to Philly? They also have the same problem the Bucs had with him and their QB. Wents like Winston doesn’t hit shorter receivers well down the field.

  11. kevines255 says:
    March 11, 2019 at 5:25 pm
    Should have let him get cut and sign him for less.

    —————————

    Agreed. He’s not worth 10 mill at this points in his career.

  12. Well we know how productive DJax can be when he’s happy. He got what he wanted both with location and $$, so he should be happy. Will he be returning punts against the NYG?

  13. Good luck! He’s an exceptional talent at stretching the field and tracking the ball.

    He can’t block though! So, you always have to account for that and the fact that he’s going to make a jackass move when he should go into the end zone to taught the opponent every year!

    He caused the Eagles to lose at least 1 game that way in his first stint and he caused my Redskins to lose two games that way in his 3 years years here including the last one on Monday Night Football. (The fact that he later scored when the game was out of reach doesn’t count! When he taunted and didn’t get into the end zone and didn’t score; the game clock allowed them to score and us too little time to catch up before the game ended)! Once would be enough for most clowns, but he’s had multiple episodes of this low-rent behavior that’s all about him!

    He’s talented, but he’s a selfish, me-first player! Good luck with this the second time around, Eagles fans!

  15. As a Bucs fan I’ll just say thanks for the draft pick for a player they were going to cut anyways, very generous.

  16. Eagles laying out thousand of Jacksons for two Jacksons!!! Both great moves. Both will make major impacts on The Eagles. DeSean is going to open up the running game and intermediate routes while occasionally torching teams on the deep passes.
    Wentz throws a great deep ball. Bad information is being stated over and over.
    NOW Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox are the best interior in The NFL! Wow! Go Eagles Go!!!

  18. eagleswin says:
    March 11, 2019 at 5:28 pm
    kevines255 says:
    March 11, 2019 at 5:25 pm
    Should have let him get cut and sign him for less.

    —————————

    Agreed. He's not worth 10 mill at this points in his career.
    ****************************

    Hell yeah , he’s worth 10, Agoholor isn’t better then DJAX and he’s slotted at just under 10

  19. eagleswin says:
    March 11, 2019 at 5:28 pm
    kevines255 says:
    March 11, 2019 at 5:25 pm
    Should have let him get cut and sign him for less.

    —————————

    Agreed. He’s not worth 10 mill at this points in his career.
    ****************************

    Hell yeah , he’s worth 10, Agoholor isn’t better then DJAX and he’s slotted at just under 10

